Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.08 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

