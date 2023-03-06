Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

