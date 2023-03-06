Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance
Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.