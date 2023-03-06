Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

