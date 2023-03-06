Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $389,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $209.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.