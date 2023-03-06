Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $430,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,882,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $950,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $478.56 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

