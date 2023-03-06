Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

