Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $692.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $752.98 and its 200 day moving average is $826.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

