Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

