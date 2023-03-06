Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

AXS stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.