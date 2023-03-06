Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $367.50 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.