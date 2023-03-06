Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $140.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

