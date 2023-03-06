Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $384,000 Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,314 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.