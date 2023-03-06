Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,027,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,354,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 47.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 379,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

