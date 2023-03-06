Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $427,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $500.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.96. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

