Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $682,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.