Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

