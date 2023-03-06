Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after acquiring an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

