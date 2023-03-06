Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

