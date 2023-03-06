Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.57 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

