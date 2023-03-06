Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Up 5.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.