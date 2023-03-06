Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.
Shopify Stock Up 5.4 %
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
