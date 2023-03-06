Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 198,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

