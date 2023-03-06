Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,520 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $122.91 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

