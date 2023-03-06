Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

