Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Newmont by 527.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,734,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,947,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 317,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.70 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -407.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

