eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.
EHTH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.
eHealth Price Performance
eHealth stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
