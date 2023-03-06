Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

