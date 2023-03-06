ELIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $353.22 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $353.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00039054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00219871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,570.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12610906 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $266.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

