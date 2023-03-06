Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 362.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $87.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

