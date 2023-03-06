Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSEARCA:ESBA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.