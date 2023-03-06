Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Trading Down 5.2%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.48. 164,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 507,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

