Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 686,696 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PNM Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

