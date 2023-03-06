Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $138.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

