Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 354.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

