Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

