Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 783,121 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

