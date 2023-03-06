Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,427,633 shares of company stock worth $38,797,164. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

