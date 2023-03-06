Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,480,000 after buying an additional 171,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Vistra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Trading Up 0.6 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

