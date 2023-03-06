Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.12 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $144.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

