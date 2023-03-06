Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 18,485 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

