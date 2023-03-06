Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 4,889 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 100.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

