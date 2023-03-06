Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 446.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 160.2% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $138.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.