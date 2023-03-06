Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 39,712 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,712 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 173.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Old Republic International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.7 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

ORI opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.