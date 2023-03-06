Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,640 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $177.31 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

