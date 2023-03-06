Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 63,111 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,111 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Trading Up 3.3 %

About Stratasys

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.