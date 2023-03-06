Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.