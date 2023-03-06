Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 37.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 40.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.