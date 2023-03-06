Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,242,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 365,299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.