Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 5.1 %

ESI traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,304. The stock has a market cap of C$723.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.30.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

