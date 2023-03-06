Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,295 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 712,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Expedia Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

