Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 21,709 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.